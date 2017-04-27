Market highlights

1 The STI has generated a price gain of 9 per cent this year, with dividends boosting that return to 9.5 per cent. Property developers have been the strongest sector on the STI.

2 Ascott Residence Trust has completed the divestment of 18 rental housing properties in Tokyo.

3 Asia Fashion said its new subsidiary Shanghai Daiyoulong will focus on the business of wholesale distribution of healthcare products, such as nano-based health foods, in China.

4 Vibrant Group has bought back 250,000 of its shares at 38 cents apiece for a total outlay of $95,295.

5 YuuZoo Corp and the municipal government of Harbin, China, will set up the first eSports College and eSports Development Park in Harbin.