Market highlights

1. Eratat Lifestyle said the High Court has made an order for the company to be wound up. The liquidators are preparing the necessary applications for the delisting to take place.

2. Amplefield is selling a piece of land, two units of three-storey administrative blocks with a single-storey factory building and a two-storey detached industrial building in Pasir Gudang, Johor, for $4.04 million.

3. Property player Lian Beng Group is selling a property in Collins Street in Melbourne with 1,915.5 sq m of net lettable area for A$35 million (S$36.7 million).

4. Clinic operator Healthway Medical Corporation has issued about 443 million conversion shares to a Lippo Group unit that has launched a takeover offer for the company.

5. Asia Enterprises said that with slower sales of steel products, it expects to report a net loss for the quarter ended March 31.