Market highlights

1. Secura Group expects to report a net loss for the first quarter ended March 31 as it invested in new businesses and expanded overseas. The Singapore-based provider of security products and solutions listed last year.

2. Property player Oxley has incorporated a unit in Florence, Italy, with an initial paid-up share capital of €120,000 (S$181,500). The move is in line with its expansion plans.

3. AGV Group, which provides hot-dip galvanising services, has clinched new contracts to galvanise nearly 29,000 tonnes of steel for customers including Seletar Airport and a mega oil refinery in Johor.

4. SGX-listed UMS has won seven projects in Asia, the Middle East and South America worth $13 million through its unit Kalf Engineering, which offers water and chemical engineering solutions.

5. Serrano warned that its net loss for the year ended Dec 31 will widen, due to lower turnover on reduced activity from the interior fit-out business and cost overruns for projects.