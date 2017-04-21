Market highlights

1 SGX-listed consumer electronic component manufacturer CDW Holdings bought back 38,000 of its shares at 25 cents apiece for a total sum, including stamp duty and commission, of $9,532.

2 Mainboard-listed Federal International has signed a memorandum of understanding with China Merchants Industry Holdings to cooperate exclusively on oil and gas projects in Indonesia.

3 Boustead Projects bought back 20,000 of its shares at 86 cents apiece for a total sum, including stamp duty and commission, of $17,250.

4 Sabana Shariah-compliant Industrial Reit said the committee which is exploring various options to enhance the performance of the Reit has received non-binding proposals from several parties.

5 Nera Telecommunications has secured $19.9 million worth of IP network equipment-related contracts from leading service providers in Singapore.

