Market highlights

Published
2 hours ago

1 SP Corporation expects a loss for the first quarter ended March 31, mainly due to lower revenue and profits from the commodities trading business and higher losses from the tyre distribution unit.

2 Logistics player Vibrant Group bought back 296,900 of its shares at 38 cents apiece for a total outlay of $113,172.

3 Malaysia-based furniture maker Versalink expects a loss for the year ended Feb 28 due to lower revenue for both export and local segments and higher operating costs in the second half of the year.

4 Sinopipe has asked for a six-month extension to hold its annual general meeting. It has not finalised its annual report, partly as the group's bankers in China withdrew a substantial amount of banking facilities.

5 Property player KOP says a proposed placement of shares cannot go through because the potential subscriber has a funding issue due to currency controls.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 20, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
Shopping