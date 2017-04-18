Market highlights

1. ST Engineering's ST Aerospace unit secured new contracts worth about $1.11 billion in the first quarter for services ranging from line and heavy airframe maintenance to component repair and overhaul.

2. Mainboard-listed ARA Asset Management will be delisted from the Singapore Exchange with effect from tomorrow.

3. Bumitama Agri bought back 300,000 of its shares at 72.82 cents apiece for an outlay of $218,904.

4. Integrated ornamental fish service provider Qian Hu Corporation's profits for the first quarter ended March 31 rose 200 per cent to $36,000. Revenue increased 10 per cent to $21.58 million.

5. An Indian tribunal ruled that education firm Educomp breached an agreement with Raffles Education by not completing the transaction. Raffles won damages of 163.2 million rupees (S$3.5 million).