Market highlights

Published
Apr 14, 2017, 5:00 am SGT

1. Tiong Seng said that a trade creditor of Cobiax Technologies, its 90 per cent unit in Switzerland, has filed a claim to liquidate Cobiax over a claim of 312,783 Swiss francs (S$434,700).

2. Gaylin, which is planning to buy 100 per cent of Rig Marine, said that it has agreed to a revised sales and purchase agreement with the vendors.

3. Anchor Resources and the vendors of CGT Manufacturing have agreed to extend the date for the fulfilment of conditions for the company's acquisition of CGT until Sept 30.

4. Lifebrandz is proposing to consolidate every 50 shares into one share. It is also proposing a rights-cum- warrants issue of up to 122.4 million new shares. The issue price is 2.5 cents for each rights share.

5. Chinese department-store operator Zhongmin Baihui bought back 40,000 of its shares at $1.105 apiece for a total sum of $44,314.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on April 14, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
