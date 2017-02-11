Market highlights

1. Tritech Group is investing in Yunnan Tianlai to act as a marketing and promotion platform for products and services such as water and environmental monitoring and management services.

2. The SGX S-Reit 20 Index has returned 6.2 per cent for the year so far. Retail and industrial Reits were the outperforming sub-segments.

3. Tat Hong is proposing a rights issue of up to 125.8 million new shares at 33 cents each on the basis of one rights share for every five shares.

4. Global Palm Resources expects to report a higher net profit for the year ended Dec 31, due to the increase in the average selling price and sales volume of crude palm oil and palm kernel.

5. Alternative investment firm Uni-Asia expects to report a net loss for the year ended Dec 31, compared with a profit in the previous year.