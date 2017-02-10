Market highlights

1 Eindec Corporation expects to record a loss for the full year ended Dec 31, due to lower revenue. One of its subsidiaries is making operational losses, given the challenging market environment.

2 SGX-listed PEC has secured a seven-year single daily maintenance contract from a new client, Nghi Son Refinery and Petrochemical in Vietnam.

3 The bankruptcy applications by ANZ against Jason Holdings' executive director Sim Choon Joo and non-executive director Jason Sim Chon Ang have been adjourned until Feb 23.

4 Spindex Industries' founding Tan family is planning to privatise the company through a scheme of arrangement at 85 cents per share. It plans to delist the company.

5 The Strata Titles Board has given the go-ahead for United Industrial Corporation's en bloc tender for Raintree Gardens.