Market highlights

1 hour ago
  1. The manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust e-Shang Redwood has completed its acquisition of a stake in the trust, making it the second largest unitholder with about 11.04 per cent.
  2. DeClout's 50.01 per cent unit vCargo Cloud has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya to provide IT solutions, consultancy and outsourcing services for the logistics and trade facilitation sectors.
  3. Singapore Myanmar Investco will market the products of skincare and make-up company Shiseido Asia-Pacific in Myanmar. The exclusive deal will be for three years and can be extended for two more.
  4. Santak Holdings expects to report a higher loss after tax for the half year to Dec 31, compared to the same period a year ago, due mainly to lower turnover caused by weaker demand from the consumer electronics sector.
  5. Gift business Noel Gifts International expects to report a loss for the first half ended Dec 31, due to a decrease in revenue.
