Market highlights

- The manager of Cambridge Industrial Trust e-Shang Redwood has completed its acquisition of a stake in the trust, making it the second largest unitholder with about 11.04 per cent.
- DeClout's 50.01 per cent unit vCargo Cloud has set up a wholly-owned subsidiary in Kenya to provide IT solutions, consultancy and outsourcing services for the logistics and trade facilitation sectors.
- Singapore Myanmar Investco will market the products of skincare and make-up company Shiseido Asia-Pacific in Myanmar. The exclusive deal will be for three years and can be extended for two more.
- Santak Holdings expects to report a higher loss after tax for the half year to Dec 31, compared to the same period a year ago, due mainly to lower turnover caused by weaker demand from the consumer electronics sector.
- Gift business Noel Gifts International expects to report a loss for the first half ended Dec 31, due to a decrease in revenue.