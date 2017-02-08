Market highlights

1 Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine and Yangzijiang Shipbuilding have averaged a 5.9 per cent gain so far this year, in line with the STI's 5.8 per cent.

2 The Singapore Exchange said total securities market turnover hit $20.9 billion last month, unchanged from December. The turnover value of exchange-traded funds was $292 million, up by 25 per cent from December.

3 There were 36 new bond listings last month, raising $16.6 billion. The total market capitalisation of the 759 listed companies stood at $963 billion as at Jan 31.

4 Samudera Shipping Line has sold six vessels over the past 12 months, raising US$5.73 million (S$8.2 million). The proceeds will be used for working capital and business expansion.

5 Zhongxin Fruit and Juice expects to report a loss for the six months ended Dec 31, due to lower sales and the reduced price of concentrated fruit juice.