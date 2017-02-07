Market highlights

1 XMH Holdings is tying up with Myanmar MarcoPolo to seize the growing business opportunities in Myanmar in the making and sale of marine engines and power solutions locally.

2 SBI Offshore said it expects to report a full-year net loss, mainly due to substantially lower revenue amid challenging economic conditions.

3 Metal Component Engineering warned that it would post a full-year net loss, mainly due to costs incurred as a resultof its exit from the hard disc drive components business segment.

4 Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology said a fire on its premises in Liaoning, China, on Sunday would have limited impact on its operations.

5 Micro-Mechanics has posted a 23.5 per cent rise in second-quarter net profit to $3.4 million. Revenue was up 16.3 per cent at $14.2 million for the three months to Dec 31.