Market highlights

1 The SGX Maritime & Offshore Services Index has rebounded 19.7 per cent from its trough on Sept 1 last year, in tandem with the recovery of crude oil prices. This may be an indication that the sector is bottoming out.

2 A unit of Addvalue Technologies and Inmarsat, which provides mobile satellite communications, have inked a deal to offer a data relay service to meet the communication needs of the Low Earth orbit satellite market.

3 Second Chance Properties has bought back 327,900 of the firm's shares at 25 cents apiece for a total sum of $82,168.

4 LH Group, an investment holding company in the business of making and selling aluminium products, expects to report a loss for the fourth quarter and the full year ended Dec 31.

5 King Wan secured new mechanical and electrical projects in Singapore, worth about $18.3 million in total, from October to last month.