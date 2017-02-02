Market highlights

Published
1 hour ago
  1. SGX-listed HC Surgical Specialists will be acquiring 51 per cent of Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery, which will set up a a new endoscopy clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.
     
  2. A total of 42.1 million shares were repurchased by 19 firms for $19.6 million in January, SGX said. Those with the largest buyback value included DeClout, Citic Envirotech, Sembcorp Industries and Second Chance Properties.
     
  3. Ms Muk Siew Peng of the firm KordaMentha has been appointed judicial manager of Oriental Group by the Singapore High Court on Jan 27.
     
  4. Industrials and Real Estate Management & Development gained 7.5 per cent in January. The top stocks included Jardine Strategic and Sembcorp Industries for industrials, and Global Logistic Properties and City Developments for property.
     
  5. An Oxley joint venture with Planetvision Properties (CY) - called Oxley Planetvision Properties - will undertake property development in Cyprus.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on February 02, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'.
