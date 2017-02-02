Market highlights

- SGX-listed HC Surgical Specialists will be acquiring 51 per cent of Julian Ong Endoscopy & Surgery, which will set up a a new endoscopy clinic at Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.
- A total of 42.1 million shares were repurchased by 19 firms for $19.6 million in January, SGX said. Those with the largest buyback value included DeClout, Citic Envirotech, Sembcorp Industries and Second Chance Properties.
- Ms Muk Siew Peng of the firm KordaMentha has been appointed judicial manager of Oriental Group by the Singapore High Court on Jan 27.
- Industrials and Real Estate Management & Development gained 7.5 per cent in January. The top stocks included Jardine Strategic and Sembcorp Industries for industrials, and Global Logistic Properties and City Developments for property.
- An Oxley joint venture with Planetvision Properties (CY) - called Oxley Planetvision Properties - will undertake property development in Cyprus.