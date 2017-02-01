Market highlights

1 The Straits Times Index (STI) has generated a 5.6 per cent gain in the year so far, compared with an average 2.5 per cent return for the Nikkei 225 and Hang Seng Index.

2 Property player Fragrance has set up Fragrance UK- Liverpool. The subsidiary is the top contender in a tender exercise conducted by the Liverpool City Council for a property in the city centre.

3 The Straits Trading Company has completed the purchase of two companies that own a 100 per cent interest in Splendid Namba II, a freehold 14-storey residential complex in Tokyo.

4 Jumbo chief executive Ang Kiam Meng, 54, is handing over the chairmanship to lead independent director Tan Cher Liang to focus on the business. Mr Ang will be executive director and group CEO.

5 Gold hit the highest in nearly a week as tough US entry curbs by President Donald Trump unnerved markets and pushed investors into safe havens like bullion. Spot gold touched US$1,203 per ounce.