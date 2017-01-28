Market highlights

1 CDW Holding and a third-party Japanese firm have set up a unit in Osaka. It will provide biotech-related research and development and manufacture and market healthcare and beauty products.

2 SGX-listed Infinio Group, which has interests in mining, will issue 180 million new shares at 0.1 cent per share to Advance Opportunities Fund I.

3 Mining player Alliance Mineral Assets, which focuses on lithium, said its Bald Hill project in Western Australia is showing promising results.

4 Tycoon Sam Goi has raised his stake in SGX-listed Yellow Pages to 11.314 per cent through investment vehicle Oregold.

5 Sin Heng Heavy Machinery expects a net loss for the second quarter ended Dec 31, mainly due to unrealised fair- value loss on forward currency contracts.