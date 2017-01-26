Market highlights

1 SP Corp reported a 23 per cent rise in net profit to $1.8 million, on the back of a 5 per cent increase in revenue to $125.6 million for the year ended Dec 31.

2 Metal recycler Union Steel Holdings said its second-quarter net profit rose by 360 per cent to $483,000. Revenue for the three months to Dec 31 was up 3 per cent at $23.5 million.

3 Water treatment group SIIC Environment Holdings said its unit completed its acquisition of Citic Envirotech Water Resource (Hegang) for about $23.2 million from Citic Envirotech on Tuesday.

4 OUE Hospitality Trust yesterday reported a 20 per cent drop in distribution per stapled security to 1.36 cents for the fourth quarter, owing to an enlarged base from an increase in stapled securities.

5 S i2i filed an originating summons on Monday against Globalroam in the High Court over the conversion of a convertible loan it had extended to Globalroam.