Market highlights

Published
1 hour ago

1 SGX-listed YuuZoo, a social e-commerce network, has sold a franchise licence to Telkonex, a new telco operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

2 Mainboard-listed Chasen, which has units in specialist relocation solutions, technical and engineering services and third-party logistics, has won contracts worth $20.6 million so far in this financial year.

3 Sen Yue's proposed acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent of SMC Industrial has been completed. SMC Industrial is now a fully-owned subsidiary of the investment holding company.

4 TEHO International has filed a writ of summons in the High Court against the two vendors of TIEC Holdings shares over non-compliance of certain contractual obligations under a 2014 sale and purchase deal.

5 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding unit Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has taken a 32.8 per cent stake in Wuxi Jinrui Zhonghe Investment Enterprise for 196.8 million yuan (S$40 million).

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 25, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'. Print Edition | Subscribe
Topics: 

BrandInsider

Sponsored Content

Cornerstone of Market Research Firm's PDPA Compliance
Meet Audi's A Team at Singapore Motorshow
Arrival: Finally, an alien movie we can believe in

Shopping