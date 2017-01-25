Market highlights

1 SGX-listed YuuZoo, a social e-commerce network, has sold a franchise licence to Telkonex, a new telco operating in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

2 Mainboard-listed Chasen, which has units in specialist relocation solutions, technical and engineering services and third-party logistics, has won contracts worth $20.6 million so far in this financial year.

3 Sen Yue's proposed acquisition of the remaining 50 per cent of SMC Industrial has been completed. SMC Industrial is now a fully-owned subsidiary of the investment holding company.

4 TEHO International has filed a writ of summons in the High Court against the two vendors of TIEC Holdings shares over non-compliance of certain contractual obligations under a 2014 sale and purchase deal.

5 Yangzijiang Shipbuilding unit Jiangsu Yangzijiang Shipbuilding has taken a 32.8 per cent stake in Wuxi Jinrui Zhonghe Investment Enterprise for 196.8 million yuan (S$40 million).