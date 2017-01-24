Market highlights

- Citic Envirotech bought back 150,000 of its shares at prices between $1.51 and $1.535 apiece for a total sum of $228,361.
- SGX-listed Uni-Asia will implement a proposed restructuring of the company by way of a scheme of arrangement.
- The manager of Cache Logistics Trust said the divestment of Cache Changi Districentre 3 at 6 Changi North Way was completed yesterday.
- Property firm Roxy-Pacific has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, RH Orchard, from $2 to $1 million.
- Swing Media Technology will raise $5.1 million in net proceeds from a share placement to seven investors. It will use the funds for capital expenditures and growth plans such as mergers and acquisitions or joint ventures.