Market highlights

Published
1 hour ago
  1. Citic Envirotech bought back 150,000 of its shares at prices between $1.51 and $1.535 apiece for a total sum of $228,361.
  2. SGX-listed Uni-Asia will implement a proposed restructuring of the company by way of a scheme of arrangement.
  3. The manager of Cache Logistics Trust said the divestment of Cache Changi Districentre 3 at 6 Changi North Way was completed yesterday.
  4. Property firm Roxy-Pacific has increased its investment in its wholly-owned subsidiary, RH Orchard, from $2 to $1 million.
  5. Swing Media Technology will raise $5.1 million in net proceeds from a share placement to seven investors. It will use the funds for capital expenditures and growth plans such as mergers and acquisitions or joint ventures.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on January 24, 2017, with the headline 'Market highlights'. Print Edition | Subscribe
