Market highlights

1. Singapore-listed AsiaMedic has inked a $42.2 million deal to acquire LuyeEllium Healthcare, a provider of management services to hospitals in South Korea and China.

2. CapitaLand has taken a 90 per cent stake in CapitaLand Thanh Nien for 162 billion Vietnam dong (S$10.4 million). The company owns a piece of land in Ho Chi Minh City which is to be developed into about 317 residential units.

3. SGX-listed consumer electronic component manufacturer CDW Holding has bought back 600,000 of its shares at 25 cents each for a total of $150,510.

4. EnGro's subsidiary is taking a 40 per cent stake in joint- venture firm Kunshan R&P for $1 million. Kunshan is involved in R&D, manufacturing and distribution of thermoplastic compounds for the automotive industry.

5. CNMC Goldmine Holdings is taking a 51 per cent stake in Pulai Mining which owns a brownfield project in Kelantan, Malaysia, that can potentially yield gold, iron ore and feldspar, a material used in glassmaking.