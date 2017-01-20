Market highlights

1. The retail tranche of the Dasin Retail Trust's IPO was 7.6 times subscribed. The shares of the year's first mainboard listing start trading today at 2pm.

2. Sembcorp Industries bought back 220,000 of its shares at $3.1178 apiece for a total sum of $686,739.

3. SGX-listed property firm SingHaiyi has obtained approval for the transfer of the company's listing from Catalist to the mainboard.

4. A ValueMax unit that granted a bridging loan facility of $42 million to a customer for a year and secured on a Good Class Bungalow said the loan has been fully repaid.

5. Japan Foods bought back 382,500 of its shares at 40 cents apiece for a total sum of $153,475.