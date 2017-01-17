Market highlights

1 United Food has entered into a placement agreement with private investors Christine Mak and Ip Ka Kit to issue up to 22 million shares at a placement price of 3.8 cents per share.

2 Best World International said a proposed joint-venture agreement with Prolife Biobank and a proposed share subscription have been terminated.

3 Sunpower Group has agreed to build and operate a 338 million yuan (S$70 million) centralised heat-transfer oil facility in the Liutuan Industrial Park in Shandong province, China.

4 Second Chance Properties bought back 355,300 of its shares at 24.5 cents each, spending a total of $87,253.

5 Singapore Exchange-listed Sinwa said it expects to record a loss for the fourth quarter and the full year ended Dec 31 due to the impairment loss on an asset held for sale.