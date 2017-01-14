Market highlights

1. Yoma Strategic said its two landmark projects have been approved by the Myanmar Investment Commission.

2. China Environment said its auditors have made surprise site visits and identified trade receivables that are either "non-existent" or overstated. Some amounts are still under investigation.

3. Tee International reported an 86 per cent drop in profit for the second quarter ended Nov 30 to $394,000. Revenue rose 6.6 per cent to $64.7 million. A dividend of 0.12 cent per share was declared.

4. SGX-listed GSS Energy's chief executive officer Sydney Yeung Kin Bond increased his holdings of GSS Energy by two million shares on Jan 12, through Roots Capital Asia. The price was an average of 8.5 cents per share.

5. SGX-listed Starburst bought back 57,100 of its shares at prices between 21 cents and 22 cents each for a total outlay of $12,307.