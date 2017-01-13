Market highlights

1. Mapletree Investments has sold perpetual bonds in the first Singapore dollar bond issue this year. The distribution is 4.5 per cent per annum. The bonds will not be redeemed before January 2022.

2, Second Chance Properties paid 24.5 cents apiece to buy back 305,000 shares from the market, spending a total of $74,917, including stamp duties and other charges.

3. Yanlord Land has set up a new company in Shenzhen to conduct hotel management activities. Another company has been set up in Nanjing to conduct property development and other related activities.

4. Equation Summit intends to change its name to Disa, to better represent its new corporate identity and business strategy, which is focused on the technology business segment.

5. CSE Global's unit, CSE W-Industries, is acquiring 100 per cent of Gulf Coast Power & Control in Louisiana for a maximum cash sum of US$5.35 million (S$7.6 million), depending on whether certain profit targets are met.