Market highlights

1. Shipbuilder Vard has won contracts to build two LNG-powered car and passenger ferries for Torghatten Nord in Norway. The contracts are worth about 600 million Norwegian krone (S$100.5 million).

2. A unit of Adventus has signed a joint venture with Panthera to set up Regis Bay Vietnam Investment to invest in real estate in major Vietnamese cities such as Ho Chi Minh City, Hanoi and Da Nang.

3. Silverlake Axis has sold a further three million GIT shares for 54.24 million yuan (S$11.23 million). GIT provides financial software products and integrated services in China. Silverlake still owns 11.26 per cent of GIT.

4. Offshore marine support service provider Pacific Radiance has inked multi-year contracts, worth up to US$68 million (S$97.8 million), in the Middle East.

5. SGX-listed Zhongmin Baihui bought back 51,300 of its shares at $1.0981 apiece.