Market highlights

1 Yanlord Land Group has acquired the remaining 25 per cent of Shenzhen Hengming Commercial for a cash consideration of about 1.125 billion yuan (S$233.7 million).

2 Five of the 12 Singapore stocks that are part of the FTSE Value-Stocks Asean Index come from the real estate sector. These five averaged a 2.8 per cent return for the first week of this year.

3 Lum Chang Orion, a unit of Lum Chang Holdings, has completed the disposal of interest in two subsidiaries which owned a London hotel.

4 Engineering services provider CWG bought back 200,000 of its shares at 17.4 cents for a total sum of $34,908.

5 Mainboard-listed CEFC International has made a significant step in expanding into the Europe market with the acquisition of CEFC Assets Management & Equity Investment (Hong Kong).