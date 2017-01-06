Market highlights

1. Oil prices steadied as a fall in US crude inventories offset doubts that producers would cut output as promised to reduce oversupply. Benchmark Brent crude was down 15 US cents a barrel at US$56.31, Reuters said.

2. The FTSE ST Mid Cap Index yielded a 6.5 per cent return in 2016, taking its five-year total return to 44.5 per cent. Best performers included the ARA Asset Management, United Engineers and Yanlord Land.

3, SGX-listed United Food has set up three subsidiaries in China. One is engaged in food trading, one to trade agricultural products and the third to provide logistics services.

4. Courts Asia bought back 50,000 of its shares at 44 cents apiece for a total of $22,039.

5. Hotung Investment has bought back 70,000 of its shares at $1.49 apiece for a total outlay of $104,498.