Market highlights

1. The FTSE All-World High Dividend Yield Index, which includes 25 Singapore Exchange-listed companies, saw an average marginal decline of 0.3 per cent last year and an average indicative yield of 4.1 per cent.

2. ITE Electric has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary in Shenzhen, China, with a registered capital of 1.8 million yuan (S$374,000). Its activities include property services and hotel management.

3. Singapore-listed Lonza Group has concluded the divestment of its peptides unit in Belgium to PolyPeptide Laboratories Holding. The move was made to streamline its business portfolio.

4. Courts Asia bought back 50,000 shares yesterday at 44.5 cents apiece, paying a total of $22,289.29. The firm has bought back about 2.68 million shares since July 27 last year.

5. Yuuzoo Corp issued about 53.45 million drawdown shares at 13.59 cents a share yesterday. The $7.26 million raised will be used to fund its development plans and as working capital.