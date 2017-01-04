Market highlights

1. The most active exchange-traded funds by turnover last year were SPDR Gold Shares, iShares MSCI India Index, SPDR Straits Times Index and db x-trackers MSCI AC Asia Ex Japan Index UCITS.

2. Food and beverage player Jumbo Group has entered its first franchise agreement to take Jumbo Seafood to Vietnam.

3. More than 100 companies did share buybacks last year, to the tune of $826 million in total. Singapore Airlines, OCBC Bank, Global Logistic Properties, Olam and DBS bought back the most.

4. Last year, the consumer staples sector surged 25.8 per cent. The three best performers were Japfa, Super Group and Golden Agri-Resources.

5. Saizen Real Estate Investment Trust said an extraordinary general meeting to get investor approval for a proposed reverse takeover of the Reit by Sime Darby Property Singapore was not convened by Dec 31.