Market highlights

1. Brent oil, the global price benchmark, is headed for its first annual advance in four years, Bloomberg said.

2. Hong Leong Asia's unit Rex Plastics (Malaysia) said a deal to sell a plot of land in Malaysia lapses today.

3. Syndicated loan volumes in the Asia Pacific, excluding Japan, fell for the second consecutive year, to a three-year low of US$463.8 billion (S$671 billion) in 2016 due to slower economic growth and geopolitical turmoil, Thomson Reuters said.

4. Property player Oxley Holdings said talks between one of its units and Wyndham Hotel Asia Pacific for Wyndham to operate a Days hotel in Batam, Indonesia, will be extended to March 31.

5. Global Logistic Properties has obtained a US$26 million (S$38 million) cash injection from another co-investor into a fund set up this month. The fund will hold a US$1.1 billion portfolio acquired from US developer Hillwood.