Market highlights

1 Forise International, the former Great Group, will offer up to 1.065 billion new shares at 2.3 cents each on the basis of one rights share for every two shares.

2 Rex International said the stake of its unit Rex Caribbean (RCH) in Steeldrum has been diluted from 36.86 per cent to 25.72 per cent after RCH did not take part in Steeldrum's share issue. Rex is focusing on Oman and Norway.

3 Courts Asia bought back 50,000 of its shares at 44.5 cents apiece for a total sum of $22,289.

4 Artivision Technologies has placed out 277.8 million new shares at 1.62 cents each. It has also issued bonds of $4.875 million and granted options to subscribe for 740.7 million new shares.

5 Zhongmin Baihui Retail bought back 67,600 shares at $1.1551 each for a total sum of $78,327.05.