Market highlights

1. NauticAWT said its indirect Malaysian unit AWT International (Asia) has agreed to sell its stake in AWT International (PNG) to two unrelated third parties.

2. Mencast Holdings and a subsidiary were served with an originating summons on Dec 22 by LQS Construction. It is claiming $3,298,712.08 relating to a construction contract for an office block in Penjuru Road.

3. SGX-listed ISDN Holdings said that subject to the approval of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong, it expects that its shares will start trading there on Jan 12.

4. C&G Environmental has completed the disposal of C&G Environmental Protection (Thailand).

5. CDW Holdings bought back 465,000 shares at 25 cents apiece for a total sum of $116,645.