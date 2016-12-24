Market highlights

1 Earning Century, which sued Singapore-listed Hor Kew and five others, has appealed against a decision of the Kuala Lumpur High Court to strike out its writ and statement of claim.

2 Singapore-listed MYP said its unit, Salveur, has completed the acquisition of the Straits Trading Building at 9 Battery Road. MYP had previously said the purchase would cost $560 million.

3 Serial System unit Serial Microelectronics (HK) has entered into a joint venture with Beston International (Hong Kong) to set up a firm to sell semiconductor parts.

4 Natural Cool Holdings investors at an extraordinary general meeting on Thursday voted to revoke a shareholder mandate given to directors in April to issue new stock.

5 SIA Engineering bought back 44,000 shares on Thursday. It paid between $3.36 and $3.37 per share for a total outlay of $148,273.91.