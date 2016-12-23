Market highlights

1 Pacific Radiance will transfer key operations and assets in Mexico to Navigatis Radiance, a 51-per-cent-owned joint venture, which will own three vessels and stakes in a ship management firm and a vessel leasing company.

2 SIA Engineering has entered into a joint venture with Moog to offer maintenance, repair and overhaul services for Moog's products, including components in flight control systems for new-generation aircraft.

3 Parkway Life Real Estate Investment Trust has divested four nursing homes in Japan for 3.72 billion yen (S$45.7 million) to global investment firm Fortress Japan Investment Holdings. Parkway first bought the assets for 2.77 billion yen.

4 A Mencast Holdings unit, S&W, has granted a Chip Eng Seng Corp subsidiary an option to buy a leasehold industrial property at 11 Tuas Basin Close for $6.35 million, which may be adjusted to $6.88 million.

5 The High Court has adjourned bankruptcy applications filed by ANZ against Jason Holdings directors Sim Choon Joo and Jason Sim Chon Ang until Jan 5, pending settlement talks between the two sides.