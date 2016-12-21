Market highlights

1. Ezra Holdings' associated company, Emas Chiyoda Subsea, has initiated discussions with various parties about its financial obligations.

The company is a joint venture in which Ezra holds a 40 per cent stake.

2. QT Vascular's unit, TriReme Medical, has signed an agreement with Healthtrust Purchasing Group. This lets Healthtrust members acquire TriReme's suite of angioplasty balloons that treat vessel blockage due to arterial disease.

3. Redeemable convertible bonds issued by LionGold Corp with an aggregate principal value of $100,000 will be converted into 117,647,058 shares at a price of $0.00085 per share. The conversion shares are set to be listed on Catalist on Dec 22.

4. Equation Summit's wholly owned unit, Disa Digital Safety, has produced a tech solution called Serialization that helps retailers prevent return fraud.

5. Bumitama Agri, together with a company associated with its controlling shareholders, has acquired plantation company Damai Agro Sejahtera for 250 million rupiah (S$27,000).