Manulife US Reit names Jennifer Schillaci as CIO

SINGAPORE - The manager of Manulife US Real Estate Investment Trust (Manulife US REIT), on Wednesday announced the appointment of Jennifer Schillaci as the Reit's new chief investment officer.

Ms Schillaci has more than 14 years of experience within Manulife Financial Corporation where she has held a number of roles including managing director, investment director and senior portfolio manager in Manulife Real Estate.

As an investment director, "she was responsible for the successful execution of acquisition targets, as well as the disposition of non-core assets and the monitoring and analysis of the company's real estate investment performance

Prior to her role as investment director, she was the leasing manager responsible for negotiating and executing office leases for Manulife's entire real estate portfolio, it added.

A graduate of the University of Toronto, Ms Schillaci holds a Bachelor of Commerce (Hons) degree and a Chartered Financial Analyst designation.