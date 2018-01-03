Macau casino revenue gain misses estimates

HONG KONG • When high rollers are the biggest drivers of Macau's casino revenue, it is much harder for analysts to predict betting results.

The Asian hub's casino stocks tumbled yesterday, with Wynn Resorts' Macau unit dropping the most in more than a year on news that gaming revenue missed the median estimate of a 20 per cent increase in a Bloomberg survey.

Gaming receipts rose almost 15 per cent in December to 22.7 billion patacas (S$3.7 billion).

Analysts attributed the unexpected slower growth to bad luck for casinos as gamblers took home greater-than-expected winnings. Many of them were high rollers.

High-stakes players will continue to dominate in 2018, and these smaller groups of elite players are expected to bring gaming revenue turbulence with them.

"This volatility can be driven by the luck factor or even by the timing of VIP trips," said Macau-based Union Gaming Securities Asia analyst Grant Govertsen.

"Since the growth in the market is being driven by VIPs, it re-introduces the concept of volatility to monthly and quarterly results."

That may leave casinos such as Wynn Macau facing more volatility given its reliance on the high-end gambling segment.

The gaming operator outperformed in the VIP segment last year, contributing over half of the segment's growth for the first nine months, according to Daiwa Capital Markets Hong Kong analyst Jamie Soo.

High rollers drove revenue at a faster pace than casual gamblers for most of last year. As they continued their return to Macau after a Beijing crackdown on corruption, actual monthly gaming revenue deviated from analysts' estimates.

In nine separate months, casino receipts growth showed more than a three percentage point difference from analyst estimates, according to Bloomberg calculations.

Analysts also had a harder time forecasting during peak seasons, especially when VIPs delayed their trips. One surprise example: revenue for the popular eight-day Golden Week holiday in October was lower than expected. The overall monthly receipts hit a three-year high, beating analysts estimates and was driven by a post-holiday push by high rollers.

Despite December's weaker-than-expected performance, analysts are still optimistic about the gaming market this year.

Wynn Macau pared losses to 2.8 per cent yesterday in Hong Kong.

Sands China trimmed its drop to 2.1 per cent. The benchmark Hang Seng Index gained 2 per cent.

BLOOMBERG