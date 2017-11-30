M Social Singapore bags awards with help from robot

Room service robot Aura has helped hotel M Social Singapore land two awards from International Data Corporation (IDC) Asia Pacific.

M Social Singapore is part of the Millennium & Copthorne Hotels (M&C) group.

At the IDC Asia Pacific's inaugural IDC Digital Transformation Awards earlier this week, the hotel was named "DX Leader for Operational Transformation in Singapore" and "DX Leader for Operational Transformation in the Region" for addressing with innovation, the serious manpower shortage in the hospitality sector.

M Social Singapore has introduced a Front-of-House Autonomous Service Delivery Robot called Aura.

The robot operates and rides in the lift and navigates its way to a guest's door and lets them know that a delivery has arrived.

It delivers bottled water, towels, toiletries and amenities to guest rooms.

Aura will be rolled out to the other five hotels under M&C Singapore next year.

M&C added that it is looking at other robotic solutions to aid and assist the housekeeping department.

Chairman of M&C Hotels Kwek Leng Beng said that such new technology enhances the guest experience, and enables the hotels to stay relevant in the face of manpower crunch and business disruptions.