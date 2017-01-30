Long-term value for M&As is key, says CAO's top exec

Ms Jean Teo, chief operating officer of mainboard-listed China Aviation Oil (CAO), adheres to a strict code of ethics, and can be a contrarian of sorts. A seasoned trader, she is known to be a straight shooter.

"As senior management, there's a need to stand firm and say 'No', even to the boss - I know this is uncommon in a Chinese-run firm, but it's important to do what is right," she said with a smile.

The chemical engineering graduate from the National University of Singapore began her career at BP Singapore in 1997. She held various roles, including a position in London and as lead trader of light distillates. She was seconded to CAO as head of trading in January 2008, four years after it was rocked by a US$550 million derivatives trading scandal.

Ms Teo, who has a Master of Business Administration in Finance from Britain's Manchester Business School, left BP in 2010 to join Cargill International as a senior distillates trader. A year later, she returned to the Asia-Pacific's largest physical jet-fuel trading company as its COO.

"I really enjoy trading, but I wasn't sure I wanted to remain a trader my whole life," she said. "I wanted to learn something new and develop myself further, and the management role at CAO provided that opportunity."

Ms Teo, who oversees CAO's trading, aviation marketing and operations units, is responsible for developing its trading strategies and business portfolio which includes jet fuel, gas oil, fuel oil and aviation gas. She also assists CEO Meng Fanqiu in identifying investment projects and new businesses.

The CAO of today is a far cry from the firm that teetered on the brink of collapse 12 years ago. Between 2011 and 2015, the sole licensed importer of jet fuel for China's civil aviation industry averaged annual revenue of US$13.1 billion and annual net profit of US$62.1 million. Its balance sheet remains solid, with net cash growing to US$200 million as at end-September 2016, from US$88 million at end-2011.

COMEBACK KID

Listed on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) in December 2001, CAO has a market capitalisation of about S$1.3 billion. The group is 51 per cent owned by China National Aviation Fuel Group, while BP holds a 20 per cent stake. Its shares doubled over the 2016 calendar year, generating a total return of 104 per cent, outperforming the benchmark Straits Times Index's total return of 3.8 per cent, and the FTSE ST All-Share Index's total return of 5.5 per cent.

CAO's management is visibly committed to enhancing shareholder value. The group's dividend policy uses a growth-based payout formula, and for financial year 2015, it paid out dividends comprising 30 per cent of total profits attributable to shareholders. In 2010, the group reaped 80 per cent of its revenues from China, and 20 per cent from the rest of the world. Now revenues are split in a 50:50 ratio in a growing pie.

The group's diversification strategy, which started about six years ago, revolves around aviation marketing and trading activities - particularly, the trading of other oil products and the geographical expansion of its customer base.

Right now, the key priority is to establish a global distillates trading team, especially for jet fuel, as demand for the transportation fuel continues to rise, Ms Teo said.

TILTING THE BALANCE

While the overall trading environment may remain challenging, given geopolitical changes and an uncertain macroeconomic backdrop, the outlook for jet fuel remains healthy. "Demand for transportation fuels will outpace supply growth in the longer term, so you could say we're in a sweet spot in the oil space," Ms Teo said.

Recent trends in North America and China - the US started exporting crude, while China reversed its policy on teapot refineries by allowing them to import crude - will tilt the global oil balance.

"These developments mean demand and supply configurations in China, US and the rest of the world will change, which in turn would boost demand for oil products. That's good for CAO.

"Notwithstanding China's economic slowdown, its civil aviation industry will continue to expand. That in turn would significantly boost demand for jet-fuel products," Ms Teo noted.

The group is also set to be at the forefront of the country's "One Belt, One Road" initiative, which will drive development of infrastructure projects across two continents in Eurasia. CAO continues to make headway beyond China, supplying to 43 airports outside the country, despite having started its aviation marketing division only five years ago.

"Chinese airlines are expanding aggressively overseas, and we usually supply to Chinese carriers at these airports before reaching out to the other airlines,"she said.

It is equally focused on growing its presence in North America - the company is one of three top jet-fuel suppliers to airlines at the Los Angeles International Airport, and plans to break into other cities along the West Coast before targeting the Eastern Seaboard.

ON THE ACQUISITION TRAIL

Looking ahead, mergers and acquisitions (M&As) remain high on the group's to-do list.

To establish its global supply and trading network, CAO is exploring investment and M&A opportunities that offer synergies with its trading businesses in the Asia-Pacific, North America and Europe.

Potential strategic assets include downstream investments to secure supply contracts, logistical assets that support operations, and acquisitions to secure resources. "We're looking at long- term value, not short-term gains, in order to build up our global integrated network," Ms Teo said.

But organic growth will always come first. "If M&A becomes too expensive, too difficult, or doesn't offer good value, we will focus on growing organically," she said.

Apart from developing CAO's businesses, Ms Teo, 42, is also a qualified arbitrator and mediator. "My driven management style can be confrontational at times. But I have realised this may not necessarily be the best approach, and have learnt to compromise."