SINGAPORE - Property management and logistics services company LHN could raise up to HK$99.1 million (S$17.1 million) through an offering of shares in Hong Kong, the company said on Friday (Dec 15) before the market opened.

Singapore-listed LHN said that it will offer 42 million new shares at between HK$1.90 and HK$2.36 per share in its dual-listing offering in Hong Kong.

Trading in Hong Kong is expected to begin on Dec 29.

The stock closed at S$0.205 on Thursday in Singapore.