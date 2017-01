SINGAPORE - Construction, property and engineering company Koh Brothers Group said its K-Skin unit has entered an agreement with Koracle to form a joint venture.

The plan is to set up beauty clinics and wellness spas in Singapore and Malaysia.

Koracle owns the trademark of a South Korean brand for dermatology and plastic surgery services.

The firm said the agreement is not expected to have a material impact on the net tangible assets and earnings per share for the financial year ending Dec 31.