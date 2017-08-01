Koh Boon Hwee appointed to GIC's board of directors

SINGAPORE - Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC on Tuesday (Aug 1) announced the appointment of veteran businessman and technology investor Koh Boon Hwee to its board of directors, with effect from Aug 14.

Mr Koh has been a member of GIC's investment board, a board committee which assists the main board of directors in its oversight of the investment process and deliberation of significant deals, since January 2016.

Mr Lim Chow Kiat, GIC chief executive officer, said, "We are very pleased to welcome Mr Koh to the GIC board. He is a distinguished corporate leader and entrepreneur, and is well placed to contribute to GIC's investment strategy and organisational development."

Mr Koh began his career in 1977 at Hewlett-Packard and rose to become its managing director in Singapore from 1985 to 1990. From 1991 to 2000, he was executive chairman of the Wuthelam Group. He was also chairman of Singapore Telecom, Singapore Airlines and DBS Bank.

He is currently chairman of Credence Partners, Sunningdale Tech, Yeo Hiap Seng and Agilent Technologies, among others. He is also deputy chairman of the Securities Industry Council.