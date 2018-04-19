Kinofy launches e-platform to help firms enter China

Singapore company Kinofy Group has rolled out an e-commerce platform that is touted to be a shortcut for businesses hoping to enter the China market.

The Kinofy platform allows business owners to set up shop on China's popular social media app WeChat, facilitating the ease of entry for foreign brands into the country's consumer market of more than one billion shoppers.

This shortens the time needed for foreign brands to start doing business in China, from the usual one to two years to 21/2 months, said Kinofy Group, a spin-off of health and beauty company Kino Biotech Group.

The platform was launched yesterday by Minister for Trade and Industry (Industry) S. Iswaran, who said: "Kinofy's end-to-end solution means businesses will be able to scale up quickly, test market viability and build brand awareness in a cost-effective way."

At the launch at Sheraton Tower, Kinofy Group co-founder Kawee Chong said it usually costs foreign brands more than $300,000 to set up business in China, including the cost of warehousing, for instance.

But business owners need to pay just a yearly subscription fee of $36,000 to start offering their goods and services in China if they use the Kinofy platform, he added.

"Singapore companies will enjoy a 70 per cent subsidy for their first-year subscription to Kinofy through the SkillsFuture Singapore grant," said Mr Chong.

Nearly 50 brands are already on the Kinofy platform, including Kinohimitsu, Esthemedica and Naturext, said Kinofy Group. It said it also provides warehousing and logistics solutions at the Ningbo Free Trade Zone, allowing businesses to reach China's 613 cities.

A three-day training course will be provided for subscribers to get familiarised with China's economic landscape and WeChat ecosystem, he added.

Although the company is now focusing on bringing international brands to China, Mr Chong said there are also plans to expand the platform to bring Chinese brands into Singapore and other markets, particularly in South-east Asia.