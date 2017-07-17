Keppel unit wins two contracts for China waste-to-energy plants worth over $20m

SINGAPORE - A Keppel Corp unit has secured two contracts, worth a total of over S$20 million, to provide incineration technology and services for the Beijing Fangshan District Circular Economy Industrial Park Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plant, and the Hunan Yueyang Municipal WTE plant.

The unit is Keppel Seghers Belgium NV (Keppel Seghers), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Keppel Infrastructure Holdings Pte Ltd.

The contracts, awarded by repeat customer Beijing Environmental and Sanitary Group and first-time customer Yueyang City Construction Investment Group Co Ltd respectively, are for the provision of core equipment, design, and technical services for the plants' furnaces and boilers.

Both plants are scheduled to be operational by 2019, Keppel said in a media release on Monday (July 17).

The Yueyang WTE plant will be Keppel Segher's first WTE project in Hunan province. The Fangshan WTE plant expands Keppel Seghers' number of projects in Beijing to four. Keppel Seghers provides about 45 per cent of the total installed treatment capacity of imported systems for WTE plants in Beijing.

Said Dr Ong Tiong Guan, CEO of Keppel Infrastructure: "Building on our track record of providing reliable WTE technology across China, we are pleased to strengthen our presence in Beijing as well as mark our entry into Hunan Province with the Yueyang WTE plant. This reinforces our leading position as a solutions provider of high quality WTE technology."

In 2016, Keppel Seghers secured five contracts in China for the provision of WTE technology and services. This includes the contract to provide technology and services to the Baoan III WTE plant in Shenzhen, which when completed, will be the world's largest WTE facility by incineration capacity.

Keppel said the contracts are not expected to have any significant impact on the company's earnings per share and net tangible asset per share for the current financial year.