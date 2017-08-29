Keppel Land to issue $150m worth of 2.843% notes due in 2023

SINGAPORE - Keppel Corp said on Tuesday (Aug 29) that its unit Keppel Land had on Aug 28, 2017, priced S$150 million in aggregate principal amount of 2.843 per cent notes due 2023.

The notes will be issued under the US$3 billion multicurrency medium term note programme established by Keppel Land and Keppel Land Financial Services on Nov 22, 2012.

It said the net proceeds from the issue of the notes will be used by Keppel Land to refinance existing debts, finance potential acquisition opportunities and general corporate and working capital purposes.

United Overseas Bank Limited has been appointed as the sole lead manager for the issue of the notes.