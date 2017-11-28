Julius Baer CEO Collardi quits to join rival Pictet

ZURICH • Boris Collardi unexpectedly resigned as chief executive officer of Julius Baer Group to become a partner at rival Pictet & Cie Group, triggering the search for a long-term successor. He will be replaced for now by deputy CEO Bernhard Hodler.

Mr Collardi, 43, will join closely-held Pictet as co-head of its global wealth management group as of mid-2018, the Zurich-based bank and Pictet said in separate statements yesterday.

Julius Baer said the board will start "an evaluation process for the long-term leadership of the group". The shares fell as much as 5 per cent in early Zurich trading.

Under Mr Collardi, the bank has more than doubled its assets under management from 150 billion francs (S$205.6 billion) to 393 billion francs, in part through acquisitions and the recruitment of relationship managers. The Swiss bank has also focused on adding roles in Asia, and the CEO said in September that he expects the region to account for about a third of its business in the next five years.

A 6 per cent rise in net new money gave the bank what Mr Collardi called its "best half-year ever".

Pictet said Mr Collardi will join its board of partners and will run the Geneva-based company's global wealth management business alongside managing partner Remy Best.

Mr Collardi is a rare example of an outsider joining the senior ranks at Pictet, which reported 462 billion francs in assets under management at the end of 2016.

Mr Hodler, who is also Julius Baer's chief risk officer, has been a member of the bank's executive team since 1998, according to the statement.

