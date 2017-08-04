Jardine Cycle & Carriage posts 22 per cent growth in first half earnings

SINGAPORE - Non-trading gains helped bolster earnings at Jardine Cycle & Carriage (Jardine C&C) by 22 per cent in the first half of this year.
The automotive group on Friday posted a net profit of US$399 million for the six months ended June 30, up from the US$328 million in the same period a year earlier.
This was after taking into account non-trading gains of US$24 million, which mainly comprised fair value gains on an investment held by an associate and on an investment property, it said.
Revenue expanded 11 per cent to US$8.52 billion, with increases in most of Astra's businesses, while underlying profit grew 13 per cent to US$375 million. Astra is the largest independent automotive group in South-east Asia.
Get The Straits Times
newsletters in your inbox
Earnings per share came in at 101 US cents, up on the 83 US cents previously. Net asset value per share climbed to US$15.19, compared with US$14.56 as at Dec 31 last year.
Jardine C&C has declared an interim dividend of 18 US cents per share.
Shares of Jardine C&C closed 1.2 per cent or 50 cents lower at $40.08 on Friday, before the results were announced.