Japanese restaurant group RE&S launches IPO at 22 cents a share, starts trading Nov 22

Japanese restaurant group RE&S Holdings has priced its initial public offering of 38 million shares at 22 Singapore cents a share.
Published
1 hour ago
Updated
25 min ago
Andrea Soh

SINGAPORE - Japanese restaurant group RE&S Holdings has priced its initial public offering of 38 million shares at 22 Singapore cents a share.

RE&S is offering 38 million shares, with 35 million shares being placed and three million shares for public subscription.

The offer price represents 11.6 times its earnings per share of 1.9 cents in the 2017 financial year, which ended on June 30.

Heliconia Capital Management, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Temasek Holdings, has agreed to subscribe for 16 million cornerstone shares at this price, through Orchid 2 Investments, a vehicle it manages and controls.

RE&S is expecting to raise S$11.9 million in gross proceeds. It has earmarked S$7.0 million for expansion through new outlets and strategic investments; S$2.0 million for refurbishment and improvement of existing outlets; S$1.4 million for general working capital; and the rest for listing-related expenses.

The offer will open at 9pm on Wednesday night (Nov 15), and close at noon on Nov 20. Trading of its shares will begin at 9am on Nov 22.

