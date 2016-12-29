Japan Inc may have edge in deals as China restricts capital outflow

TOKYO/SINGAPORE • Japan Inc may become a more important force in deal-making next year as its cashed-up companies seek to buy growth prospects elsewhere in the world and as Beijing's crackdown on capital outflows prevents some Chinese companies from making foreign acquisitions, bankers and lawyers said.

Facing tepid prospects at home after decades of stagnation amid a shrinking population, Japanese companies have spent US$93 billion (S$134.9 billion) overseas this year, up to Dec 19; little changed from a record US$96 billion in all of last year but up from just US$51 billion in 2013, Thomson Reuters data shows. Chinese companies have spent US$217 billion so far this year.

With Japanese companies hoarding a record US$3.2 trillion in cash, according to government data, outbound acquisitions are expected to maintain a fast pace next year, the bank and law firm sources said.

And while the recent weakening of the yen against the US dollar will make American acquisitions more expensive in yen terms, it does mean that Japanese companies will tend to be earning more of the Japanese currency from overseas assets.

Among recent deals, Asahi Group Holdings this month beat rivals, including China Resources, to buy Anheuser-Busch InBev's eastern European beer brands for €7.3 billion (S$11.1 billion).

China's State Administration of Foreign Exchange is vetting transfers abroad worth US$5 million or more and, in particular, is increasing scrutiny of major outbound deals to curb capital outflows that are hurting the value of the yuan, sources have told Reuters.

Meiji Yasuda, Japan's third-largest private sector insurer by assets, is attracted to Australia and New Zealand Banking Group's life insurance and wealth businesses, said a source. Kirin Group Holdings and Asahi Group Holdings are among investors who have expressed an interest in buying stakes in Saigon Beer Alcohol Beverage Corp, Vietnam's biggest brewer, and its smaller rival Habeco.

The Japan-China rivalry may also play out in the natural resources sector next year, said Mr Alexis Papasolomontos, an M&A partner at law firm Herbert Smith Freehills. The sector is traditionally favoured by China, but is of growing interest to Japan.

Japanese buyers spent US$9 billion in the energy and materials sectors this year, up from US$5 billion last year, Thomson Reuters data shows.

China, focused on acquiring energy and food assets, splurged a record US$87 billion in the sector this year versus US$16 billion last year.

Still, Japan's record with overseas acquisitions has been spotty. Toshiba said on Tuesday it was considering booking a goodwill impairment loss of several hundreds of billion yen on a United States nuclear power acquisition made by its Westinghouse division, sending its stock plunging.

Nomura Holdings, which acquired Lehman Brothers' Asian and European operations following the collapse of the US investment bank, announced a painful restructuring earlier this year after losing some US$3 billion overseas.

US President-elect Donald Trump's pledges to cut business taxes, spend on infrastructure and slash business regulation means the appeal of the US market is likely to increase. Mr Masayoshi Son, SoftBank Group head, met Mr Trump this month and pledged to invest US$50 billion in US start-up companies.

Japanese companies may also gain an edge over their Chinese rivals because of Mr Trump's anti-China rhetoric, lawyers said. Mr Trump has threatened to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports into the US and label China a currency manipulator.

