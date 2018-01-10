Interior design contractor Serrano names 2 new board members

SINGAPORE - The board of directors of interior design contractor Serrano announced it has appointed Winston Tan Tien Hin and Ong Kian Guan to the board with effect from Jan 16, 2018.

This follows the departures of Choh Thian Chee Irving, James Kho Chung Wah and Chia Lay Kiong (Xie Lijuan) from the board on the same day.

Mr Tan concurrently holds the position of non-executive director of the company, and also sits on the company's audit, nominating and remuneration committees.

He is considered by the board to be non-independent.

Mr Ong is the lead independent director of the company and chairman of the three aforementioned committees.

Serrano said that the arrangements are interim in nature while the company undergoes restructuring, and is "assessing suitable candidate(s) for its board and board committees".

The company's counter has been suspended from trading since 9.39am on June 16, 2017.